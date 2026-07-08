The Islanders are giving their fans the chance to design their new jersey

In 2027–28, the New York Islanders will have a new alternate jersey. The team has decided to add a new jersey to its collection as part of a rebranding effort.

So far, that's not big news in itself. Except that there's a very interesting detail that comes with it.

Today, the club decided to break new ground with a first in NHL history: it's giving its fans the chance to design the jersey in question.

Basically, fans can visit a website (accessible HERE) and create a design to submit to the Islanders by July 24. The club will select five finalists from the submissions, and fans will be able to vote for their favorite.

And it's a very, very good idea.

The #Isles announced today the launch of a pioneering, fan-driven Third Jersey design contest for the 2027–28 season, marking the first time in National Hockey League history that a franchise has turned to its fanbase to create an official team jersey. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 8, 2026

When you play around a bit with the jersey designer, you realize there are still some limitations. It's more of a system where people can choose the jersey's style, the colors that will be on it (similar to the “design by number” feature), and the logos to be used from a preselected library.

No, you can't put a photo of Noah Dobson or Patrick Roy on the jersey, hehe.

That said, it's still an innovative idea that we've never seen in the NHL before. It's the kind of concept you see more often in the AHL or the ECHL, for example.

This is usually an AHL or ECHL schtick. NHL jerseys are typically much more strictly controlled by corporate branding guidelines or Stadium Series fever dreams. https://t.co/cHPs0yKbl4 — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 8, 2026

It's worth noting that the Islanders also announced that the person who creates the winning design could win a signed jersey… as well as a pair of tickets to the first game in which their design is worn by the players on the ice.

Hats off to the Islanders for a very, very cool concept.

In a nutshell

– More photos of Brendan Gallagher, who skated in Brossard in a Canucks uniform this morning.

– This isn't the first time we've heard this.

Frank Seravalli: “There's been a lot that's happened with the Ducks since Pat Verbeek took over. I think, in addition to tough negotiations, [former coach] Greg Cronin didn't do him any favors; it created a tough environment”—Oilers Now (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 8, 2026

– Interesting.