PHOTOS: Brendan Gallagher skates in Brossard… wearing a Canucks jersey

During the summer, we know that a lot of guys skate in Brossard. The Habs players, in particular, are used to doing so.

And that makes sense, since they train there during the season.

But this morning, we noticed that one player was wearing a uniform other than the Canadiens' jersey. And it made for some… strange images.

Because the player in question is Brendan Gallagher. We saw him for the first time in Canucks colors.

And for a player we've seen in the Habs' uniform for so long, it's pretty special.

We know that Gallagher, whose partner is from Quebec, will be spending a good part of the summer in town. That said, we'd never seen him skate in a Canucks uniform before.

But now it's a reality—he's managed to get his hands on the gear he needs to represent his new team.

It's worth noting that Gally wasn't alone on the ice this morning: he was joined by Ivan Demidov, Alexander Zharovsky, Owen Beck, and Jayden Struble, among others.

And of course, all of these guys were wearing the Habs' colors, not the Canucks'.

So, some pretty special images coming out of Brossard, as we got to see the former Canadiens' little warrior in his new colors for the first time. It's going to take some getting used to.

Overtime

Remember that in recent days, we also saw Joe Veleno (now a member of the Rangers organization) skating in Brossard. That said, he was still wearing the Habs' colors.

That was weird, too… but in the opposite way, hehe.