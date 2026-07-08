MLB in Brief: Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras in the Home Run Derby | The Juan Soto Trade
Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras at the home run derby
Junior Caminero and Ben Rice will be there too.
Alex Cora's Generosity
He had promised at the start of the season to donate $20,000 to a charity if one of his players hit 20 home runs. His firing doesn't change anything: he's going to keep his word.
The Juan Soto Trade
The former Nationals GM explains.
Will the Tigers trade him?
Excellent question.
The Impact of Strikeouts
It's not as frowned upon as it used to be.
Blue Jays to Watch
Will the Padres, the Orioles, and the Blue Jays make trades?
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