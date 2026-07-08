MLB in Brief: Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras in the Home Run Derby | The Juan Soto Trade

Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras at the home run derby

Junior Caminero and Ben Rice will be there too.

Jac Caglianone has announced he will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/xaG82mSkNn — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 8, 2026

Willson Contreras announced on Instagram that he'll participate in the Home Run Derby! (Via: WillsonContreras40/IG) pic.twitter.com/Kr383BjmXZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 8, 2026

Alex Cora's Generosity

He had promised at the start of the season to donate $20,000 to a charity if one of his players hit 20 home runs. His firing doesn't change anything: he's going to keep his word.

In February, Alex Cora pledged that he'd donate $20,000 to The Jimmy Fund if a Red Sox player hit 20 home runs in 2026. He may have been fired in April, but that isn't stopping Cora from following through on his pledge. https://t.co/RMLEFPLAjK — masslivesports (@masslivesports) July 7, 2026

The Juan Soto Trade

The former Nationals GM explains.

Former Nationals GM Mike Rizzo takes us behind the scenes of the Juan Soto trade… pic.twitter.com/H2COn7eNc3 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 7, 2026

Will the Tigers trade him?

Excellent question.

The Tigers have won six of seven. They have the AL's best record since June 1. They're still five games out of a playoff spot. Can they actually make a strong enough case to keep Tarik Skubal?https://t.co/F9ZY44P96J — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 8, 2026

The Impact of Strikeouts

It's not as frowned upon as it used to be.

For the past 17 years, Mark Reynolds has held the MLB single-season record with 223 strikeouts as a hitter. He's proud to hold that distinction. But this year, four hitters are on pace to break his record. On “The Strikeout King” and who might be next. Read: https://t.co/oyoQ1djzg8 pic.twitter.com/PBlgnKuk5x — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 8, 2026

Blue Jays to Watch

Will the Padres, the Orioles, and the Blue Jays make trades?

Padres. Blue Jays. Orioles. “We have to watch these teams; they're trending in the wrong direction when you want to be trending upward [ahead of the trade deadline].” – @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/cRwefERrLM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2026

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