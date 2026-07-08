MLB in Brief: Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras in the Home Run Derby | The Juan Soto Trade

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras in the Home Run Derby | The Juan Soto Trade
Credit: FOX4KC

Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras at the home run derby

Junior Caminero and Ben Rice will be there too.

Alex Cora's Generosity

He had promised at the start of the season to donate $20,000 to a charity if one of his players hit 20 home runs. His firing doesn't change anything: he's going to keep his word.

The Juan Soto Trade

The former Nationals GM explains.

Will the Tigers trade him?

Excellent question.

The Impact of Strikeouts

It's not as frowned upon as it used to be.

Blue Jays to Watch

Will the Padres, the Orioles, and the Blue Jays make trades?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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