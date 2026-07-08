Gleb Pugachyov: Russian media are comparing him to Alexander Radulov

The first thing that comes to mind when talking about Gleb Pugachyov is his imposing physique. We've all seen the footage of him crushing his opponents during games in Russia, but physicality can't be a hockey player's only strength.

Pugachyov is still developing and will continue to do so for a few more years. However, he's trying to model his game after one of his childhood idols: Alexander Radulov.

Oren Weizman of HabsWorld.net wrote a list of interesting facts about the Canadiens' first-round pick, and this is one of the points. This information comes directly from an interview Pugachyov gave to a KHL reporter.

Some things to know about the #Habs' most recent first-round pick: https://t.co/E9HoVYaVTS — HabsWorld.net (@habsworld_net) July 8, 2026

Some Russian journalists are also comparing him to Radulov, and he's admitted that he likes the comparison (and rightly so). Radulov has had quite a career in the NHL and continues to play—even at age 39—in the KHL.

What Pugachyov likes most about Radulov's game is his heart—how committed and energetic he is on the ice. That's exactly the kind of thing the Canadiens' management wants to hear. You can't play in Montreal without heart.

The young Habs prospect also likes to compare himself to Radulov because of their similar builds. He'd like to become that kind of player—someone who can bring physicality to the game while also contributing offensively with smart plays.

If Pugachyov can play in Montreal with the same intensity that Radulov had when he played at the Bell Centre, he should have a great career and quickly become a fan favorite.

Pugachyov was also asked if he liked to compare his game to players other than Radulov. He gave several interesting answers, mentioning Valeri Nichushkin, Aleksander Barkov, and Auston Matthews, but these three players share a clear commonality: they're all capable of handling the puck well while bringing a physical element to their game.

Of course, the best comparison here would be Nichushkin. We're talking about a power forward with a big frame, compared to Barkov and Matthews, who are defensively-minded centers.

Regardless of the comparisons, Pugachyov will have to carve out his own path to the NHL to one day wear the Canadiens' colors. The good news is that he has the physical attributes and the right mindset to get there.

In a Nutshell

– There are still several key issues to address in the NHL.

Many young prospects are still without contracts as the next season approaches! Will we see a third hostile takeover offer this offseason? pic.twitter.com/BWIA6FXyJA — RDS (@RDSca) July 8, 2026

– It's still crazy to think he's joined his rival team.

Maple Leafs | An “exciting chapter” begins for coach Daniel Alfredsson https://t.co/B4z1QXdwJP — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 8, 2026

– Two more names have been added to the list for the circuit competition.