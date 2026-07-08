Dylan Cease was three outs away from a no-hitter
This morning, the big story surrounding the Blue Jays was the famous dragon. After all, last night it helped the offense get back on track.
And today, in San Francisco, it made a difference on offense as well. It even allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run. Yes, yes!
But that's not the story of today's game. Nor is it the five-run first inning, where Kazuma Okamoto hit a grand slam. Nor is it Daulton Varsho's superb catch in the eighth.
The story is what Varsho helped preserve.
Dylan Cease was in particularly good form today and entered the ninth inning with a no-hit, no-run game.
Despite his 115 pitches, his manager didn't want to take him out of the game. It was the right call from a manager leading a team that hasn't had a no-hitter since 1990.
But Cease, who pitched a no-hitter in 2024 for the Padres, gave up a hit early in the ninth.
He left the game (on the road) to a standing ovation from the crowd.
In any case, the Blue Jays' 10-0 victory was a welcome result. The bullpen was spared, the offense came through again, and the team won an important game.
That's good news, even though the Blue Jays' starting pitcher didn't quite achieve a no-hitter.
The Blue Jays have tomorrow off before heading to San Diego for a three-game series just before the All-Star break.
Can they finish the first half of the season on a high note?
- Home run for Arjun Nimmala.
- Anthony Volpe did not refuse to play second base.
- Mike Trout is healthy.
- Braydon Fisher: His father loved the Blue Jays like no one else.
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