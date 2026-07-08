Dylan Cease was three outs away from a no-hitter

This morning, the big story surrounding the Blue Jays was the famous dragon. After all, last night it helped the offense get back on track.

And today, in San Francisco, it made a difference on offense as well. It even allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run. Yes, yes!

But that's not the story of today's game. Nor is it the five-run first inning, where Kazuma Okamoto hit a grand slam. Nor is it Daulton Varsho's superb catch in the eighth.

The story is what Varsho helped preserve.

Dylan Cease was in particularly good form today and entered the ninth inning with a no-hit, no-run game.

Despite his 115 pitches, his manager didn't want to take him out of the game. It was the right call from a manager leading a team that hasn't had a no-hitter since 1990.

But Cease, who pitched a no-hitter in 2024 for the Padres, gave up a hit early in the ninth.

He left the game (on the road) to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Dylan Cease receives a standing ovation after carrying a no-hitter into the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/P9QjLnnhm4 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

In any case, the Blue Jays' 10-0 victory was a welcome result. The bullpen was spared, the offense came through again, and the team won an important game.

That's good news, even though the Blue Jays' starting pitcher didn't quite achieve a no-hitter.

The Blue Jays have tomorrow off before heading to San Diego for a three-game series just before the All-Star break.

Can they finish the first half of the season on a high note?

PMLB

Home run for Arjun Nimmala.

Arjun Nimmala hits his first Double-A home run in his first game back with New Hampshire following his rehab assignment!#BlueJays #BlueJays50 @FisherCats @arjun_baseball_ pic.twitter.com/I7lOTy2Mza — Blue Jays Player Development (@JaysPlayerDev) July 8, 2026

Anthony Volpe did not refuse to play second base.

Anthony Volpe responded to the since-retracted report claiming he refused to play second base: “It definitely caught me off guard. It's confusing, just because it's not true. It couldn't be further from the truth. From my end, from our perspective, that's been very clearly… pic.twitter.com/lBYAE8cwTu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 8, 2026

Mike Trout is healthy.

Mike Trout has officially been activated and is expected to be healthy for the All-Star Game, which would be his first appearance since 2019 pic.twitter.com/OTcXC2gCbx — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 8, 2026

Braydon Fisher: His father loved the Blue Jays like no one else.

“I don't think that for the last two years, you'd see him not wearing Blue Jays gear. Not ever. No matter the occasion.”https://t.co/XWnvAnjcm5 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) July 8, 2026

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