Barrett Hayton: The Mammoth Decides to Match the Devils’ Hostile Bid

Over the past week, two hostile offers have been filed in the NHL. There's been a lot of talk about the one involving Leo Carlsson… but there's also the one signed by Barrett Hayton.

The Mammoth forward signed a one-year, $4.775 million offer from the Devils.

The Mammoth had until today to decide whether or not to match the offer… and they've just made their decision: they've chosen to keep Hayton.

Offer sheet matched. We have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a one-year contract. Read more here: https://t.co/0SfgGhQTCD pic.twitter.com/3gxn31V7Pp — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) July 8, 2026

It's worth noting that the offer sheet presented to Hayton was a bit underhanded, as it put the Mammoth in a strange position. By matching the offer, the team ensured that Hayton cannot be traded for the next year.

This is problematic given that the center will become a unrestricted free agent on July 1 of next year.

Hayton now has a one-year, $4.775M contract and cannot be traded until next July, after he is scheduled to become a UFA Any player signed to a one-year contract is eligible to extend after Jan. 1, though https://t.co/ENMotqGHKa — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 8, 2026

For several months now, it has been apparent that the relationship between the Mammoth and its center—who scored 10 goals and 25 points in 67 games last year—is not necessarily on solid ground. It is unclear to what extent Hayton is actually part of the team's future plans, and his hostile offer adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

That said, the team determined that another season with Hayton at $4.775 million was worth more than a second-round pick, which would have been the compensation had the Mammoth not matched the offer.

More details to come…