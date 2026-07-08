Aaron Judge’s absence isn’t the Yankees’ only problem

Things aren't going well for the New York Yankees, who have a record of 13 wins and 18 losses since the beginning of June—a rough stretch that coincides with the absence of two-time American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge.

But the absence of the Bombers' captain isn't the only explanation for the team's struggles; they're striking out too often.

The Yankees have struck out 34 times in the first two games of their series against the Rays pic.twitter.com/FcJm8O7kyT — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) July 8, 2026

In fact, through May 31, the New York rotation—which had weathered the absences of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon—was the best in Major League Baseball, posting a 2.97 ERA. Since June 1, however, the Yankees' starters have posted a 4.91 ERA.

Admittedly, there have been a few flashes of brilliance from Cole since his return last May, but his 4.01 ERA and 22.8% strikeout rate aren't what the Yankees expect from their ace pitcher.

Even the young prodigy, Cam Schlittler, has had a few shaky outings, including the one on June 30, when he allowed four home runs and six earned runs to the Detroit Tigers.

Will Warren, for his part, is a walking disaster, while Ryan Weathers has already nearly surpassed his personal best in innings pitched, raising concerns about his durability.

And we haven't even mentioned the defensive side of the game, as the Bronx squad started the season among the most reliable teams in MLB in that regard, but has committed more than twenty errors in a recent fifteen-game stretch.

A four-error game during a 6–3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 26 turned into a circus, with the Yankees allowing no earned runs but six unearned runs—a first since 1913.

So yes, the Judge's return will certainly be a game-changer in New York, but other issues need to be addressed by General Manager Brian Cashman.

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