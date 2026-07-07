Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Praised by His Hitting Coach

Right now, everyone is wondering what's going on with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That's only natural, of course.

After all, if he were playing, it would be a game-changer for his team.

The player, who won't be going to the All-Star Game to try to get back in shape, is probably dealing with a back injury, according to the rumors.

That would explain a lot.

“His back has been bothering him for a while. He's probably more beat up than he's even letting on.” @ShiDavidi joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to discuss Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s decision to skip the All-Star Game. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/ysMPMDTPiD — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 6, 2026

On that note, it's worth mentioning that Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins spoke to the media earlier today.

He specifically stated that he has a lot of respect for Vladdy.

Why? Because even though he seems more nervous at the plate and his stance is different, he's handling his rough season the right way.

He's handling things well under the circumstances.

Popkins on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: “He's gotten a little jumpy and he's a little more open than he typically has been.” “I have a profound respect for Vladdy, how he's handled this and how he's carried himself.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 7, 2026

Naturally, the Blue Jays' hitting coach was asked about the fact that his offense isn't performing at all right now.

And he knows it.

He'd like to see his group be less afraid in the batter's box. Right now, he feels like his guys are just playing it safe more than anything else.

He wants to see the Blue Jays' hitters attack the strike zone to try to find success moving forward.

We spoke to #BlueJays hitting coach David Popkins here before the game :“It comes down to being fearless in the box … Right now, it's like a fighter trying to block eight punches at once. They're just trying to react, instead of throwing a haymaker and seeing what happens.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 7, 2026

Speaking of the Blue Jays, it's worth noting that Yohendrick Pinango has been sent down to Triple-A to make room for Chad Dallas on the mound.

Dallas will likely be sent down to Triple-A once Braydon Fisher returns. Fisher is currently absent due to a bereavement.

PMLB

Ark.

Not sure I've seen this before 3-2 pitch. For a strike. Caballero drops the bat like it's a 3-0 pitch—not even close. pic.twitter.com/DRekhUQpiA — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 7, 2026

Ark, again.

A LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR CARSON BENGE! pic.twitter.com/jQAokpgAte — SNY (@SNYtv) July 7, 2026

Byron Buxton (injury), Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, and Max Meyer will not be in the All-Star Game after all.

Braxton Ashcraft, Jesús Luzardo, and Riley O'Brien have been named to the NL All-Star team, replacing Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer, and Paul Skenes pic.twitter.com/LKwiCMv46K — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 7, 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. is nearing a stint in the minors.

Weiss said Ronald Acuña Jr. could begin his rehab assignment next week. As for Robert Suarez, the Braves are taking it slow with him. He won't be ready immediately after the break. But maybe a week or two later. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 7, 2026

Alex Cora's brother has lost his job as the Tigers' third-base coach.

Tigers Part Ways With Third Base Coach Joey Cora https://t.co/EWegvtfaHw pic.twitter.com/fWcZwxw1oh — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 7, 2026

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