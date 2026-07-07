Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Praised by His Hitting Coach
Right now, everyone is wondering what's going on with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That's only natural, of course.
After all, if he were playing, it would be a game-changer for his team.
The player, who won't be going to the All-Star Game to try to get back in shape, is probably dealing with a back injury, according to the rumors.
That would explain a lot.
On that note, it's worth mentioning that Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins spoke to the media earlier today.
He specifically stated that he has a lot of respect for Vladdy.
Why? Because even though he seems more nervous at the plate and his stance is different, he's handling his rough season the right way.
He's handling things well under the circumstances.
Naturally, the Blue Jays' hitting coach was asked about the fact that his offense isn't performing at all right now.
And he knows it.
He'd like to see his group be less afraid in the batter's box. Right now, he feels like his guys are just playing it safe more than anything else.
He wants to see the Blue Jays' hitters attack the strike zone to try to find success moving forward.
Speaking of the Blue Jays, it's worth noting that Yohendrick Pinango has been sent down to Triple-A to make room for Chad Dallas on the mound.
Dallas will likely be sent down to Triple-A once Braydon Fisher returns. Fisher is currently absent due to a bereavement.
- Ark.
- Ark, again.
- Byron Buxton (injury), Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, and Max Meyer will not be in the All-Star Game after all.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. is nearing a stint in the minors.
- Alex Cora's brother has lost his job as the Tigers' third-base coach.
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