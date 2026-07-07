The Blue Jays must be hoping that Jake Bloss can turn things around

The Yusei Kikuchi trade in 2024 paid off big for the Blue Jays.

Two of the players acquired in the trade, Will Wagner and Joey Loperfido, were traded for Brandon Valenzuela and Jesus Sanchez.

But the pièce de résistance of the trade was Jake Bloss.

The young pitcher, who made a few starts in the majors with Texas in 2024, didn't get his chance in Toronto due to injuries. But now, he's healthy again.

The problem? His current performances are too inconsistent to consider calling him up to Toronto right now to make him a member of the rotation.

On Sunday, the prospect pitched 4.1 innings, allowed just one run, and struck out only one batter. It was his best outing in Triple-A this season.

Jake Bloss had a big bounceback start for Buffalo yesterday: 4.1IP 3H 1ER 1K 1BB The tick-up in stuff has really impressed, but the #BlueJays still need to see improved execution and command before he's an MLB option — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 6, 2026

He's had some promising moments in the past. But he's pitched so little since joining the Blue Jays organization that he needs to get back into a rhythm.

Toronto's front office will therefore give him time to do so before considering giving him a chance at the major league level, to help him develop and see what he's capable of.

But we can all agree that, in an ideal world, he'd be an option. The Blue Jays need all the help they can get…

When the Blue Jays acquired him, they must have imagined that Bloss would be a regular member of the rotation in 2026. But his health situation has changed the picture.

With all the injuries and Patrick Corbin moved to the bullpen, the Blue Jays need to see a young pitcher like him step up.

It remains to be seen whether that will happen anytime soon or not.

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