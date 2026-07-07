MLB in Brief: Is JoJo Parker the Next Bo Bichette? | Spencer Miles Tonight

JoJo Parker went off in June, hitting 6 HR with a 1.092 OPS. Beyond the numbers, the 19-year-old Blue Jays prospect is driven to succeed with an “elite” work ethic that leaves him “dirty as can be.” “Our

most advanced teenager since Bo and Vladdy.”https://t.co/r9DbTSRpUS

— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 6, 2026