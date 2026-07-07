MLB in Brief: Is JoJo Parker the Next Bo Bichette? | Spencer Miles Tonight
JoJo Parker: The Next Bo Bichette?
He's performing exceptionally well in the minors at shortstop.
Must Listen
John Gibbons on Russell Martin and Josh Donaldson's podcast: pure gold.
News from Olympic Stadium
Don't expect an announcement this week regarding the interior renovations.
Spencer Miles Tonight
He'll be starting for the Blue Jays.
Rowdy Tellez is staying in Atlanta
He has signed a minor league contract.
What will Bo Bichette do?
He hasn't given the Mets any indication regarding his opt-out clause.
Konnor Griffin Injured His Finger
He could miss more than two months.
Willson Contreras Selected for the All-Star Game
Well-deserved.
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