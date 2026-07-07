MLB in Brief: Is JoJo Parker the Next Bo Bichette? | Spencer Miles Tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Is JoJo Parker the Next Bo Bichette? | Spencer Miles Tonight
Credit: MiLB

JoJo Parker: The Next Bo Bichette?

He's performing exceptionally well in the minors at shortstop.

Must Listen

John Gibbons on Russell Martin and Josh Donaldson's podcast: pure gold.

News from Olympic Stadium

Don't expect an announcement this week regarding the interior renovations.

Spencer Miles Tonight

He'll be starting for the Blue Jays.

Rowdy Tellez is staying in Atlanta

He has signed a minor league contract.

What will Bo Bichette do?

He hasn't given the Mets any indication regarding his opt-out clause.

Konnor Griffin Injured His Finger

He could miss more than two months.

Willson Contreras Selected for the All-Star Game

Well-deserved.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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