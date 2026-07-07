Ben Rice will compete in the circuit competition

The MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place in less than a week. As is the case every year, we'll see some of the sport's best hitters go head-to-head in a home run contest.

Keep in mind that this year, the clock won't be back—the format will instead feature a set number of outs.

However, until now, we only knew the identity of one of the participants. Junior Caminero confirmed his participation last week… but he was still the only one.

But today, we finally learned the identity of the second contestant: Ben Rice of the New York Yankees will be there.

He confirmed on his Instagram account that he'll be taking part in the competition.

Ben Rice announced on IG that he's IN for the @TMobile #HRDerby! Watch live on Netflix, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET with special coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/QyfObzDua7 — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2026

It's worth noting that Rice is having a red-hot season in the Bronx, with 25 home runs already under his belt after 85 games. He has established himself as the offensive catalyst for the Yankees, who have been without Aaron Judge for over a month.

He is, without a doubt, one of the best hitters in the sport.

Rice also announced that his father will be his pitcher for the contest. It will be a special father-son moment for the Rice family in Philadelphia.

And the Yankees star also took the opportunity to share an old video showing Rice and his father engaging in a little home run contest in their backyard.

A full-circle moment for Ben Rice and his dad as they turn backyard Home Run Derby dreams into reality Via Ben_Rice22/IG https://t.co/2EYzu1h04B pic.twitter.com/ve50kuqaZK — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2026

So we'll see if Rice can do better than his teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. did last year. But the good news is that we finally know the identity of another participant.

Six spots are still open: who will join Rice and Caminero?

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