The Orioles’ handling of Adley Rutschman should give us pause

One story to watch in the short and medium term is that of Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. The All-Star is currently playing under a one-year contract worth $7.25 million. He has no contract with the Orioles beyond this season. It should be noted, however, that he will still be under the team's control through 2027. Starting in 2028, he will become a free agent and will be able to continue his career with the team of his choice—which, of course, includes the Orioles, if he makes it that far.

Rutschman's case is unique. Indeed, when Baltimore selected him with the very first pick in the 2019 amateur draft, they saw him as the team's cornerstone for years to come. He made his major league debut in 2022 at the age of 24 and got off to a spectacular start to his career, both individually and as part of the team. He was at the heart of the Orioles' resurgence. The plan was working.

However, the Orioles—much like Rutschman himself—seem to have hit a plateau. They failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2025 and were unable to win a single playoff game in either 2024 or 2023.

Even the addition of power hitter Pete Alonso via free agency doesn't seem to be turning the tide. To make matters worse, they play in a competitive division, year after year. And since the team isn't making progress, the age-old question of whether Baltimore is truly a baseball market resurfaces!

In short, does the Orioles' resurgence depend on Rutschman's presence or absence? That's what team executives will have to decide soon.

Latest notes, unlocked and free to read: Surprising Cardinals riding good fortuneHow Cubs' Swanson turned it aroundRangers facing difficult realityWhy the O's must go long with RutschmanDodgers' pitching puzzleYankees, Rays on Jeffers? *Morehttps://t.co/YXgXLmhMQK — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 6, 2026

We want him forever

Those were the words used a few days ago by Mike Elias, the club's president of baseball operations, regarding his player's situation. If that's the case, they'll have to pay him accordingly, and Rutschman will most likely want to set a new salary standard for a catcher, just as Cal Raleigh did not too long ago. Speaking of Raleigh, his contract will serve as a benchmark. We're talking about six years and $105 million. He'll be 33 years old at the end of the deal.

For his part, at the start of the 2028 season, the Orioles' No. 35 will be 30 years old. Contracts are always more complicated when it comes to catchers, especially once they're past 30. The nature of the position dictates this, and it undeniably plays a role in why the player at the center of this article still lacks contractual and financial security.

The Basallo Case

The thing is, last August, the Orioles signed Samuel Basallo, the team's other catcher, to an eight-year, $67 million contract. Basallo will turn 22 in just over a month. Basallo is younger, costs less, and brings quality baseball to the team. This reality inevitably changes the way Mike Elias and his staff must assess the future of their prospect.

So, do the Orioles sign Adley Rutschman to a long-term contract and pin their success on him, or do they trade him for a windfall that would fund yet another rebuild? Front-office executives are paid top dollar to make these kinds of tough decisions.

PMLB

George Springer is back. He'll be on the bench tonight.

George Springer is active but not in the starting lineup for the Blue Jays tonight. Braydon Fisher is going on the bereavement list to make room on the roster, and John Schneider says the Blue Jays will add another pitcher tomorrow. https://t.co/9onEnX0ai0 — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 6, 2026

Max Scherzer in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Max Scherzer will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 6, 2026

Eric Cerantola in San Francisco.

Giants Claim Eric Cerantola, Outright Gregory Santos https://t.co/pJvBMdr2Zy pic.twitter.com/UnfQuQdJoY — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 6, 2026

Cade Cavalli: His suspension has been reduced to five games.

Via MLB: Cade Cavalli's suspension has been reduced from seven games to five. The suspension begins tonight. — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) July 6, 2026

Zack Wheeler: His agent is furious that he wasn't selected for the All-Star Game.

Zack Wheeler's agent rips Phillies star's ‘tone-deaf' All-Star snub https://t.co/6bnZcyc5bs pic.twitter.com/rvaljCE1hs — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 6, 2026

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