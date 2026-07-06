Carnell Tate thought he was headed to the Commanders before the Titans pulled off a surprise

The NFL draft often holds its share of surprises, and Carnell Tate experienced this firsthand.

The young wide receiver didn't expect to hear his name called so early in the draft and had instead believed his professional career would begin with the Washington Commanders.

When asked recently to reflect on that memorable day, Tate explained that he had a pretty clear idea of which team seemed most interested in him. According to him, several conversations suggested that Washington would select him with the seventh overall pick—a scenario he considered the most likely before the draft began.

The player also revealed that he realistically expected to be selected between the sixth and eighth picks. His selection with the fourth overall pick by the Tennessee Titans therefore came earlier than he had anticipated, completely changing the plans he had envisioned for his NFL debut.

Before the draft, several teams had expressed interest in the wide receiver. Among them were the Kansas City Chiefs, who reportedly seriously considered selecting him if he were still available a little later in the first round.

Jayden Daniels Wanted to Form a Duo with Carnell Tate

Another interesting detail has emerged in this story. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly reached out directly to Carnell Tate before the draft to let him know he hoped he would join Washington.

This gesture demonstrates the organization's genuine interest in the young wide receiver, who could have become one of Daniels' primary offensive targets as early as his rookie season.

Even though fate had other plans, Tate will ultimately have the opportunity to launch his career with the Titans, an organization that valued his potential enough to use such a high draft pick to acquire him.

As is the case every year, the draft serves as a reminder that predictions don't always come true. Despite the many discussions among players, agents, and teams in the weeks leading up to the event, a single phone call can completely change the course of a career. For Carnell Tate, this surprise could ultimately mark the beginning of a brilliant journey in the NFL.

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