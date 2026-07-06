According to an NFL analyst, one detail from Travis Kelce’s wedding speaks volumes about his future

While Travis Kelce is still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, many observers believe the veteran is already planning his future off the field.

Speculation has intensified following a highly publicized event over the Fourth of July weekend, where several influential figures from the world of sports television gathered.

According to several analysts, the notable presence of executives, hosts, and commentators from the NFL's major broadcasters was no coincidence. Representatives from Fox, Amazon, ESPN, and CBS were among the guests, fueling discussions about a possible transition for Kelce to a career as a sports commentator once he decides to retire.

For several years now, the star player has already shown a keen interest in the media. His podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, has been a huge hit with football fans. Their chemistry, sense of humor, and insights have made the show one of the most popular in the NFL.

This experience behind the microphone reinforces the idea that Travis Kelce possesses the qualities sought after by major sports networks. His charisma, knowledge of the game, and popularity with the public make him a natural candidate for a role on television after his playing career.

Amazon and Fox Among the Most Frequently Mentioned Destinations

Some rumors circulating in the American media suggest that Kelce could eventually join the Thursday Night Football broadcast team on Amazon. Others believe he could also join Fox's Sunday NFL show, should a position open up.

The veteran, who turns 37 this fall, has yet to confirm how many more seasons he plans to play with the Chiefs. However, many experts believe that opportunities will abound once he decides to hang up his cleats.

Thanks to his immense fame, his experience on the field, and his ability to connect with the public, Travis Kelce already seems to have everything he needs to succeed in a second career in sports media, no matter which network offers him a job.

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