The Lions Announce a Major Change to Their Roster

The British Columbia Lions made a major change to their offensive line on Thursday when they announced the release of American blocker Dejon Allen.

Allen, 32, had served as the team's right guard for the past two seasons. He started five games this year and appeared in a total of 10 games with the Lions since joining the team.

His time in British Columbia, however, was marked by physical challenges. In 2025, the veteran notably missed a long stretch of action due to injury.

Allen had joined the Lions following a trade with the Toronto Argonauts. In that trade, the Toronto team acquired linebacker Ryder Varga and a second-round pick in the 2026 draft.

A decision that comes amid a difficult situation for the Lions

This decision comes as quarterback protection has been a major issue for the British Columbia team since the start of the season.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke has been sacked 11 times in just five games, a situation that has hampered the team's offensive performance. During the 19-17 loss to the Edmonton Elks in Week 7, Rourke injured his shoulder on the very second play of the game after being tackled.

The injury is expected to sideline him for an extended period, a major blow for a team that is off to a difficult start to the season.

The Lions currently have a record of just one win and four losses, which is the worst record in the Canadian Football League's Western Conference.

Despite leaving British Columbia, Dejon Allen departs with a solid track record in the CFL. In six seasons in the Canadian league, he played in 73 games and won two Grey Cups, both with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Lions will now need to find solutions quickly on their offensive line as they attempt to turn their season around. Their next challenge will be against the Argonauts on Saturday in Toronto—a team that currently holds a 2-4 record.

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