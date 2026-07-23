The Panthers are holding their breath after Nic Scourton’s knee injury

The Carolina Panthers got off to a rough start to training camp on Thursday when outside linebacker Nic Scourton had to be carried off the field on a stretcher due to a right knee injury.

The incident occurred on the first day of the team's preseason activities. Scourton collapsed on a soggy surface during a team drill, causing practice to be halted immediately. His teammates quickly gathered around him, visibly concerned.

Before being taken to the training room, the young defensive player received words of encouragement from Panthers staff members and several players on the field.

Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Scourton will undergo an MRI to determine the exact severity of the injury. However, he declined to jump to conclusions.

“I don't want to speculate. I hope everything will be okay,” Canales said.

A potentially significant loss for the Panthers' defense

Nic Scourton had quickly established himself as a key part of the Panthers' defense during his first season in the NFL. In 17 games, including eight as a starter, he recorded 47 tackles, five quarterback sacks, and nine pressures on the opposing passer.

The player appeared to be continuing his progression heading into the new season. At the time of the injury, he was working on a drill against the offensive line when he fell to the ground.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was near the action but didn't see exactly what happened. Nevertheless, he made a point of highlighting Scourton's impact on the team.

According to Young, the linebacker quickly became a leader thanks to his energy and intensity on the field.

“It's really great to see him thrive,” said the Panthers' quarterback, adding that Scourton had often helped raise the intensity level during practices.

The situation therefore remains uncertain for now, as the organization awaits the results of medical tests.

Dave Canales noted, however, that the team has depth at the outside linebacker position and will need to be ready to adjust if Scourton's absence is prolonged.

“We have a deep roster. That's why we continue to recruit,” the coach explained.

The Panthers are now hoping for good news soon regarding their young defensive player, who is a key part of their defensive future.

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