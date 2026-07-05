The Commanders Send a Clear Message Regarding Brandon Aiyuk

The Brandon Aiyuk situation continues to fuel discussions throughout the NFL. As the star wide receiver is clearly looking to leave the San Francisco 49ers, one team remains at the center of the rumors: the Washington Commanders.

For several weeks now, however, the organization led by Dan Quinn has remained silent. This lack of comment, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, could mean much more than it seems.

The journalist believes that if Washington had no interest in Aiyuk, the team could easily have made that known publicly.

Since it's permissible for a club to state that it isn't interested in a player under contract elsewhere, the fact that the Commanders have never denied the rumors leaves room for doubt.

According to Florio, this silence could therefore be interpreted as a sign that Washington is indeed keeping an eye on the situation, waiting to see how it develops.

It's important to remember, however, that Aiyuk still belongs to the 49ers. Until he is released from his contract, the Commanders can only officially acquire him via trade.

The former first-round pick had an exceptional season in 2023 with 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, and seven touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the All-Pro Second Team before signing a four-year contract extension worth $120 million.

A Still Very Uncertain Future in San Francisco

Since then, the relationship between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers has deteriorated significantly. A serious knee injury sustained in 2024 cut his season short, and further disagreements arose regarding his rehabilitation.

The wide receiver chose to continue his rehabilitation outside the organization, a decision that reportedly contributed to heightened tensions with San Francisco. The 49ers subsequently withdrew the financial guarantees provided for in his contract for 2026.

Despite this, the team has still not released him. Several observers believe that team executives are still hoping to secure compensation in a potential trade, even though Aiyuk's numerous public posts on social media greatly complicate that possibility.

As training camp approaches, however, the pressure could mount. If no trade occurs by then, releasing the player remains a plausible scenario.

That is when the Commanders will finally be able to demonstrate whether their interest is genuine. Until then, their silence will continue to fuel speculation surrounding one of the most closely watched stories of this NFL offseason.

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