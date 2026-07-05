Brandon Aiyuk Reignites the Controversy with Jayden Daniels

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to make headlines for reasons that go far beyond the field.

While his future with the organization remains unclear, a recent social media post has reignited discussions about his behavior and his strained relationship with the team.

Over the weekend, Aiyuk posted a video on his social media accounts directly targeting Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. In his remarks, he referred to Daniels by his jersey number, “5,” while making comments that quickly caught the attention of fans and the media.

In a widely shared clip, the wide receiver says, among other things: “‘5' is gonna text me saying something like, ‘You're on my team now. You follow my rules.' Boy, I'm a grown a– man….” These remarks immediately fueled speculation and debate about his current state of mind.

Aiyuk also posted other messages mentioning Daniels, including one in which he appears to be responding directly to him, before adding a comment suggesting he might be open to the idea of playing with him again.

These posts come amid an already complex situation between Aiyuk and the 49ers, as trade rumors have been circulating for several months. The San Francisco organization has reportedly been exploring options to trade him despite his massive contract signed in 2024, worth $120 million over four years.

A Strained Relationship with the 49ers for Several Months

Tensions between the player and the organization are nothing new. Aiyuk has publicly expressed his frustration with the 49ers, going so far as to criticize certain team decisions after signing his contract. He has also made harsh remarks about the franchise, which has not helped to quell speculation about his future.

The dispute reportedly escalated following disagreements over his rehabilitation after a serious knee injury, which included tears to the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament, and the meniscus. Subsequently, the 49ers reportedly removed certain financial guarantees from his contract, further widening the rift between the two sides.

Before his injury in 2024, Aiyuk had a more subdued start to the season with 24 receptions for 374 yards. However, he had exploded in 2023 with a season of 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, playing a key role in the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl.

Despite his undeniable talent, his recent public posts are raising questions about his long-term situation in the NFL. As San Francisco continues to explore its options, the coming months could be decisive for the star wide receiver's future.

One thing is certain: every new social media post by Aiyuk continues to complicate an already highly sensitive situation.

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