Big contract for Mavrik Bourque: Zachary Bolduc must be happy

Mavrik Bourque was traded to the Nashville Predators in recent days.

And it didn't take long before he signed a new contract with the Preds, as he had been looking for a new deal ahead of next season.

The Quebec native signed a six-year deal worth $5.5 million per season with the Predators: that's a really great contract for the young player… and it must make Zachary Bolduc happy.

Why am I mentioning Bolduc here?

It's simple: seeing Bourque sign that contract must really have the young Canadiens player smiling. Bolduc and Bourque are at similar stages in their careers: they've each racked up 66 points over their last two seasons and have two full seasons under their belts in the NHL.

Bourque's contract could serve as a benchmark for Bolduc's…

Mavrik Bourque just signed a 6-year contract worth $5.5 million per year. The happiest guy in town is Zachary Bolduc. Both have three NHL seasons under their belts and have combined for exactly 66 points over the past two seasons. Bolduc is a year younger, but Bourque plays at… pic.twitter.com/OclmMBTjmT — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) July 5, 2026

Add to that the fact that we've seen Bolduc succeed in the playoffs.

He's helped the Canadiens win games with his physical play, and we've seen that, in the long run, this young player can become a real asset for a team like the Habs that looks to disrupt the opposition.

And we know that players like that are worth their weight in gold in the National Hockey League…

Keep in mind that the Canadiens have extended a qualifying offer to Bolduc ($874,125), but he's expected to sign a much larger contract than that.

He's proven, at the very least, that he deserves a pretty decent salary. And with the salary cap set to rise, giving him a few million dollars per season on a long-term deal wouldn't hurt either.

Personally, I'd go with the good old 5-by-5 if I were Kent Hughes and had an offer to make to Bolduc…

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: Re Canucks rumors: Filip Hronek, Brock Boeser, I'm not expecting…anything to happen there – DFO Rundown (7/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 5, 2026

– Oops.

If only Canada could have counted on Antonio Davis against Morocco… https://t.co/8htXiXdluZ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 5, 2026

– Enjoy the read.