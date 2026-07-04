Trade rumors are intensifying regarding Shedeur Sanders

Rumors surrounding Shedeur Sanders' future continue to circulate, but an iconic figure with the Cleveland Browns believes the organization would be making a serious mistake by letting the young quarterback go right now.

Hall of Famer Joe Thomas believes Sanders simply hasn't had enough time to demonstrate his true potential.

Appearing on the radio show 92.3 The Fan, the former star offensive lineman stated that trading him for just a fourth-round pick would be a hasty decision.

According to Thomas, Sanders was thrown into the fray before he was fully ready last season. Like many young quarterbacks, he had promising moments, but also struggled at times. In his view, Sanders remains a work in progress who needs patience.

The former player believes the Browns still don't know what Sanders' ceiling is. He'd rather see the team give him time to develop than trade him for compensation he considers insufficient.

Todd Monken continues to give him a real chance

As for the Browns, there's no indication that a trade is imminent. Head coach Todd Monken has been reiterating since the end of minicamp that the competition for the starting quarterback position is still wide open.

He plans to continue rotating his quarterbacks during training camp to evaluate each of them on a level playing field.

Monken has also expressed satisfaction with the progress Sanders has made during the summer program. He says the young quarterback is now making decisions more quickly and getting rid of the ball with greater confidence—an aspect he considers essential for avoiding negative plays and maintaining the offense's rhythm.

Although Deshaun Watson claims to have fully recovered from his injuries and to be ready to reclaim his starting role, his recent track record remains a cause for concern. Since 2020, he has not played a full season due to a suspension and several major injuries.

In this context, Shedeur Sanders represents a very promising option for Cleveland's future. With Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also in the organization, the Browns have several options, but Sanders remains the one with arguably the greatest long-term potential. Unless an exceptional offer comes along, many believe it would be far too early to write off the young quarterback.

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