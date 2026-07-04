Success in the 2026 Series: “It might be more of a fluke than anything else”

Montreal Canadiens fans have been spoiled by the team's recent playoff run.

No one expected this, given that there are still significant gaps to fill on the roster.

First, there's the much-discussed second-line center—ideally another top-6 winger—and finally, another big, right-handed defenseman who's reliable on the defensive end.

With all these gaps, it's surprising in a way to have seen the Habs go this far in such a strong conference.

In fact, on the most recent episode of Tellement Hockey, Martin Leclerc believes that the team's success in the 2026 playoffs was likely more of a fluke than anything else.

Indeed, the Habs were missing key pieces to be a true Stanley Cup contender. At least the team is still very young and promising, and the future looks bright.

So why hasn't Kent Hughes improved his team yet? It's quite simple: the price tag for acquiring a player was just far too high.

Furthermore, there's an in-house solution to fill one of those gaps: a reliable, big-bodied right-handed defenseman—and that solution is David Reinbacher.

Injuries have slowed him down, but if he stays healthy through training camp and has a very strong camp, there's certainly a good chance he'll make the roster to start the season.

As Marc Antoine Godin mentioned in the episode of Tellement Hockey, the Habs view Reinbacher as a solution to this problem. So why spend a fortune to acquire a right-handed defenseman when there's one who can very well fill that role as early as next fall?

“If Reinbacher is healthy, training camp will be a huge opportunity. We'll reach out to him and say, ‘Come fill that spot.'” – Marc Antoine Godin

And that makes perfect sense.

Even though injuries have slowed his development, the fact remains that Reinbacher is still a very promising prospect on the blue line and is the perfect fit to play to the right of Lane Hutson.

And Hutson could then return to the left side, where he's much more effective.

The defensive corps could look something like this:

Matheson – Dobson

Hutson – Reinbacher

Guhle – Carrier

Reserves: Xhekaj/Struble

I wouldn't be opposed to that defensive top-6.

It fills a major gap, you don't have to sacrifice assets to acquire a player (in a crazy market), and Reinbacher is still on his rookie contract, so he wouldn't have a big impact on the salary cap.

However, in Montreal, we can only hope he stays healthy.

In a nutshell

– A good deal for both teams.

Mavrik Bourque has already reached an agreement with the Preds! pic.twitter.com/kWvbLA76G3 — RDS (@RDSca) July 4, 2026

– Alistair Johnston gave it his all on the field.

“I hope that [Canadians] saw a team that plays the way we want all our national teams to play

.”–@_a_johnston#Canada

#CanMNT

#FWC

pic.twitter.com/qruwAybj8J — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) July 4, 2026

– Worth a read.

– They didn't want to risk Davies' health.