Shohei Ohtani is not in the Dodgers’ lineup today

With a record of 58 wins to 31 losses and a 14-game lead at the top of the National League West, everything is going perfectly for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Except, perhaps, for one thing.

What is it?

The health of their star player, Shohei Ohtani.

In fact, after last night's game against the San Diego Padres, the Japanese star explained that the reason for his early exit from the game—replaced by Miguel Rojas—was tightness in his right bicep.

Ohtani also said he'd had a similar issue earlier this year and expected to be in the lineup today (Saturday).

But that won't be the case, as the California team's manager, Dave Roberts, confirmed that Ohtani won't play in tonight's game, and that his status will be determined at a later date.

“We'll give him a day to fully recover, treat his injury, and then we'll see where we go from there. He's dealt with this before. He heals quickly and finds a way to get back on the field fast.”

With the Dodgers currently dominating, there's no reason to rush the Japanese star back, especially since the team needs him to be healthy in October.

That's why Roberts indicated that the team would consider skipping Ohtani's next start, scheduled for next week—his last before the All-Star break.

I think it should be on the table. Obviously, we're not going to make that decision right now. But everything should be on the table, for sure.

Not only should it be on the table, but it should also be the decision made in his case.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.