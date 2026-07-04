Here’s why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly got married at Madison Square Garden

Just a few hours after her highly publicized wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift is already the subject of another major rumor.

According to several sources cited by journalist Rob Shuter, the superstar is currently in negotiations with the famous New York venue to stage a concert residency there that could bring in up to one billion dollars.

If the project comes to fruition, it would be a first in the music industry. No artist has yet achieved such a level of revenue from a residency at a single venue.

According to reports published on Saturday, discussions reportedly began even before the singer's wedding. Some observers are wondering whether the choice of Madison Square Garden as the venue for the ceremony also helped strengthen ties between the artist and the arena's executives.

However, an industry source claims that the main objective goes far beyond the private event. According to the source, the real goal is the possibility of hosting Taylor Swift for a series of shows that would make entertainment history.

A project that would break all records

In recent years, several artists have enjoyed immense success with long-term residencies. Billy Joel generated more than $266 million from his numerous concerts at Madison Square Garden, while Céline Dion's various residencies in Las Vegas have brought in nearly $681 million.

Those involved in the discussions, however, believe that Taylor Swift is in a league of her own. Her global popularity and the exceptional buzz generated by each of her tours fuel the belief that she could easily set a new financial record.

No official agreement has been reached so far, however, and neither Taylor Swift nor her team has publicly confirmed this information.

Meanwhile, her wedding to Travis Kelce continues to make headlines. The event, held at Madison Square Garden in front of approximately 1,000 guests, required significant security measures and led to several street closures in New York. Some local business owners have complained about the financial losses caused by these restrictions, while a few protesters gathered outside the arena to voice their discontent.

For now, all eyes remain on these negotiations, which could reshape the future of major music concerts.

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