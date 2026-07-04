Caleb Williams is climbing the NFL quarterback rankings

Expectations were sky-high when Caleb Williams was selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears .

His first season was considered decent but nothing more, but the young quarterback completely turned things around in his second season.

Under head coach Ben Johnson, Williams led the Bears to an 11-6 regular-season record, helping them finish atop the NFC North. Statistically, he showed marked improvement with 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Despite this regular-season success, Chicago's run came to an end in the playoffs with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

This rapid progress has not gone unnoticed in the NFL. In a recent ranking by Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, Williams is now considered a “borderline star”—a status that places him among the league's most promising quarterbacks.

He shares this category with established players like Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold, which speaks to the extent of his progress in just one full season as a starter.

A Rapid Rise to the NFL Elite

Experts particularly highlight his ability to create spectacular plays at key moments, including a game-winning touchdown against the Packers in the playoffs. This kind of performance fuels comparisons with the league's best quarterbacks.

If Williams continues on this trajectory, many observers believe he could reach elite quarterback status by the end of the 2026 season. However, consistency and health will remain key factors in his continued development.

With an improving offensive core and a team on the rise, the Chicago Bears now hope to turn this promise into lasting results and once again aim for the top honors in the NFC.

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