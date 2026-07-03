Trade Deadline: 3 Alternatives to Tarik Skubal

It's a sign that time is flying by—we're already just one month away from the Major League Baseball trade deadline. And while Tarik Skubal seems to be the biggest fish in the pond, other pitchers are standing out and could be of interest to several MLB clubs, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are three of them, starting with Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins. Ryan is no stranger to trade rumors, as his name has come up more often than usual lately.

Under the team's control through 2027, he'll be in high demand if the Twins finally decide to part ways with him, as the 30-year-old has posted a 3.43 ERA since 2024.

But Ryan won't be the only fish in the sea—far from it. Just consider Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets, who could be the best alternative to Skubal.

Over the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, before the Mets' debacle, Peralta maintained a 3.40 ERA and recorded 204 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched. He also finished fifth in the voting for the National League Cy Young Award last year.

Next up is Skubal's teammate, Casey Mize. The 29-year-old pitcher is in the midst of the best season of his career, boasting a 2.95 ERA, a 2.78 FIP, and 58 strikeouts in 58 innings spread across 11 starts. Mize will be a free agent at the end of the year, but he's proving to be an excellent rental.

Honorable mentions also go to Sandy Alcantara, Sonny Gray, and Jose Soriano, to name just a few.

All of this is to say that there will be options on the table for teams that are unable to sign two-time Cy Young Award winner Skubal.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.