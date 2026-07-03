“Patrik Laine may have to settle for a tryout”

Where will Patrik Laine play at the start of next season?

The only thing that's certain is that it won't be in Montreal.

The forward, who wants to continue his career in the NHL, has been an unrestricted free agent since July 1 and has not yet signed a contract.

As my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois recently reported, several teams are reportedly interested in Laine, including the Kings, the Lightning, the Flames, and the Wild.

However, as David Pagnotta explained—having discussed the Finnish player's contract situation on the Daily Faceoff show—a deal isn't imminent in his case.

It's understandable that some teams are reluctant to sign a player who has been injured more often than his fair share over the past several years and who played only 57 games in two seasons with the Habs.

And in just five games last year, the forward recorded only one assist and a plus-minus rating of -3.

Furthermore, when he was in uniform, Laine often showed signs of slowing down, which are clearly concerning for any team considering signing him.

According to Pagnotta, teams interested in the Finnish player are in no rush to make him an offer and must wait to see how the market plays out over the coming days and weeks.

In fact, Pagnotta believes it's possible that Laine might receive a tryout instead of signing a formal contract.

This would allow him to participate in training camp and play preseason games to demonstrate that he is still capable of contributing to an NHL team.

On the other hand, it's understandable that this isn't the ideal situation for Laine. He undoubtedly wants to sign with a team that will guarantee him a spot in the starting lineup at the start of the season, but he may have to settle for this option.

However, if the forward manages to sign with a team for an annual salary of around one million—plus performance bonuses—and scores more than 20 goals next season, he could quickly become a steal.

In a Nutshell

– Quite a challenge for Canada.

2026 World Cup | Canada faces Moroccan “Goliath” https://t.co/VX16EvFcTL — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 3, 2026

– Cape Verde ties the score.

CAPE VERDE SCORES AN EQUALIZER!!! Argentina is stunned by Deroy Duarte's goal#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LMWlIqDT5x — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2026

– Unbelievable!

With a goal against Cape Verde, Lionel Messi scores his 20th career World Cup goal and extends his record goal-scoring streak to eight straight matches pic.twitter.com/nG7BgQpdii — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 3, 2026

– How much longer?