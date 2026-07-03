Mets: Steve Cohen Is Not Opposed to a Salary Cap

Right now, we know that negotiations are underway for the next collective bargaining agreement between MLB and its players.

We know that the crux of the matter is the salary cap. The owners want one, and the players won't hear of it.

Will this lead to a lockout? Everyone hopes the answer is no… but we may have our doubts about that.

After all, the owners are pushing hard.

It's worth noting that even the man seen as the most likely to go against the other owners—Steve Cohen—is in favor of the cap.

Actually, let me rephrase that: I don't know if he's in favor of it. But I do know that he isn't opposed to Major League Baseball moving forward with the idea.

What does Steve Cohen think of a possible salary cap? The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman https://t.co/dYo8OAhj3t pic.twitter.com/mHawZntjhP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 2, 2026

As he told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, he's a team player and isn't standing in the way of a potential cap.

With the Dodgers and the Mets (by far the two teams with the highest payrolls) not objecting to the idea, it's safe to assume that all 30 teams are on board.

Obviously, given the projected salary cap in MLB's proposals, it looks like Steve Cohen will have to trim the fat—by more than $100 million…

Will there be grandfather clauses in the agreement for teams that exceed the cap? That remains to be seen—if the idea even passes the board, which is not certain.

Judging by what the Mets' controlling shareholder has said, he seems to believe the changes wouldn't take effect until 2027, to give clubs time to adjust.

We'll see how all this plays out. Because, at the end of the day, I don't think the players will let themselves be walked all over.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.