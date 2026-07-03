Leo Carlsson had four hostile takeover bids on the table

So what will the Ducks do?

According to one NHL GM, Pat Verbeek should match the offer. Another believes the Ducks' GM should take the draft picks and call Steve Yzerman to acquire Dylan Larkin.

In short, the situation is generating a lot of buzz.

It's fun to get the league's take on what #FlyTogether Pat Verbeek might be thinking. “Easy match, but it jams up their cap. Wonder if 3 years was a more potent offer.” – one GM “I think Pat takes all four picks and works out a deal to go after Dylan Larkin.” — another GM — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 3, 2026

What we need to remember is that the Ducks put themselves in a position where Leo Carlsson was available to receive a hostile offer from another team.

The Flyers did just that.

That said, according to Darren Dreger's report, not only did several teams have a “high level of interest” in the player, but no fewer than four teams submitted hostile offers.

It's unclear whether he was interested in the other three offers (besides the Flyers') or what the offers were worth. But it's still big news.

This will certainly heat up the market, according to several player agents. Carlsson had four teams submit offer sheets, and several others expressed a high level of interest. https://t.co/cpyNYyfann — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 3, 2026

More and more, it feels like the culture of hostile offers is making a comeback. Barrett Hayton received one… Leo Carlsson did too… and another case is reportedly in the works…

So it's definitely a real possibility.

However, it seems that teams are being more strategic given the current context. Remember that the Blues recently backed the Oilers into a corner with two offers, and that the Hurricanes offered KK a lucrative contract—but for just one year.

It certainly makes the NHL exciting, in any case.

Extension

With all that going on, the Flyers really want to show that they're back. On paper, they'll have a team that could be interesting going forward.

It's also worth noting that there are rumors swirling around Claude Giroux. Will he return?