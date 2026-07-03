Leo Carlsson had four hostile takeover bids on the table

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Leo Carlsson had four hostile takeover bids on the table
Credit: Robert Binder/NHLI via Getty Images

So what will the Ducks do?

According to one NHL GM, Pat Verbeek should match the offer. Another believes the Ducks' GM should take the draft picks and call Steve Yzerman to acquire Dylan Larkin.

In short, the situation is generating a lot of buzz.

What we need to remember is that the Ducks put themselves in a position where Leo Carlsson was available to receive a hostile offer from another team.

The Flyers did just that.

That said, according to Darren Dreger's report, not only did several teams have a “high level of interest” in the player, but no fewer than four teams submitted hostile offers.

It's unclear whether he was interested in the other three offers (besides the Flyers') or what the offers were worth. But it's still big news.

More and more, it feels like the culture of hostile offers is making a comeback. Barrett Hayton received one… Leo Carlsson did too… and another case is reportedly in the works…

So it's definitely a real possibility.

However, it seems that teams are being more strategic given the current context. Remember that the Blues recently backed the Oilers into a corner with two offers, and that the Hurricanes offered KK a lucrative contract—but for just one year.

It certainly makes the NHL exciting, in any case.


Extension

With all that going on, the Flyers really want to show that they're back. On paper, they'll have a team that could be interesting going forward.

It's also worth noting that there are rumors swirling around Claude Giroux. Will he return?

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