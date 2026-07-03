Johnny Manziel’s Controversial Comments

Johnny Manziel, one of the most frequently cited examples of an “NFL bust” in recent history, is making headlines again.

The former star college quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. However, his professional career fizzled out very quickly, and he was out of the NFL by the end of the 2015 season.

In a recently resurfaced video from the “Nightcap” podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Manziel made particularly harsh remarks about the city of Cleveland. He stated that he will “always hate” the city and the Browns, expressing deep resentment toward his former team.

These statements quickly sparked reactions in Cleveland's sports media. Radio host Tony Rizzo, in particular, questioned the former quarterback's remarks, wondering why he continued to harbor such resentment years after his time with the organization.

Manziel's response was swift, and it quickly set social media ablaze. In a scathing post, he defended his position by accusing parts of the Cleveland media of trying to reignite old tensions. He also pointed out that his time with the Browns had taken place under difficult circumstances, criticizing the quality of the roster and coaching staff at the time.

A Wasted Talent That Continues to Divide

Beyond the controversy, the Johnny Manziel case remains one of the most talked-about stories in the modern NFL. Selected 22nd overall in 2014 after a standout career at Texas A&M, he was considered an explosive quarterback with high potential.

However, his time with the Browns was marked by inconsistency, off-field struggles, and a lack of progress in an already unstable environment. Many observers believe that Cleveland did not provide the ideal environment for developing a young quarterback, but they also point out that Manziel did not always make the decisions necessary to maximize his talent.

In hindsight, his story remains a mix of untapped potential and unfavorable circumstances. But his recent comments serve above all as a reminder that, ten years later, the scars from that period are still far from healed.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.