Dave Roberts doesn’t want to get another 1,000 wins

Dave Roberts recently surpassed 1,000 wins as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's safe to say that with his three championship rings and 1,000 (and counting) wins, he'll be recognized not only as a Dodgers legend but also as one of the greatest managers of the modern era.

The question we might ask ourselves right now is how long he'll want to manage the Dodgers.

In the short term, there's no reason to think he'd want to leave the team. Nor is there any reason to think his bosses would fire him.

But according to the man himself, we shouldn't expect him to reach the 2,000-win milestone.

He's been in the job since 2016, but he doesn't see himself staying for another 10 years. Bill Shaikin (LA Times) touched on this in an article about him.

Dave Roberts won his 1,000th game as Dodgers manager last night. Here's why he won't go for 2,000, and why he might tie his future to Mookie Betts. https://t.co/4oOyBHQogJ — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 1, 2026

The manager loves what he does, but he knows it's a tough job. So he doesn't want to go for 2,000 and be there for another ten years or so.

He says that staying on until the end of the 2032 season—when he'll be 60 and Mookie Betts's contract will have expired—might make sense.

“Mookie wants me to manage the team until the end of his contract.” – Dave Roberts

Roberts says the job is more demanding than ever, and he doesn't want to picture himself doing the same thing 10 years from now.

In any case, given what he's accomplished since taking the job, Dodgers fans can be happy to have him as the team's manager right now.

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