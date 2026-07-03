According to John Chayka, Sergei Bobrovsky could be the greatest goaltender of all time

The Leafs have found their new goaltender.

Sergei Bobrovsky has signed a three-year contract with Toronto, a deal that will pay him $7 million per season. And let's just say John Chayka seems really proud of this move.

Really, really proud, in fact…

Basically, the Leafs' GM said that Bobrovsky could end his career as the best goaltender in… the history of the National Hockey League. No, this isn't a joke.

I don't know if Chayka forgot the names of Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, and Martin Brodeur before giving his speech… but anyway. Let's just say that the man in question has A LOT (too much?) of respect for his new goalie.

Bobrovsky has had a great career so far (two Stanley Cups and two Vézina Trophies), but let's not get carried away either… :

John Chayka on Sergei Bobrovsky: “He might end up being the best at that position of all time.” #LeafsForever @NHLMedia — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) July 1, 2026

It's one thing for Chayka to think that way.

But… he didn't have to go and say that to the media because that quote could really age very badly.

If Bobrovsky has a crappy start to the season in Toronto and struggles to put up solid performances, Chayka is going to have it thrown right back in his face. It's bound to cause a stir… especially since we know just how intense the market is in Toronto.

And that's why he might have been better off thinking twice before saying something like that.

But anyway.

There's a world where Bobrovsky is absolutely amazing, and if that happens, Leafs fans might (and I mean might) forget about Chayka's comments. But it better work out… because otherwise, all hell will break loose in the Queen City.

And you know what? I kind of feel like I want that to happen.

I'd love to see Bobrovsky screw up big time because we'd be in for a real media circus with the Leafs. And it's always entertaining when stuff like that happens… hehe.

Quick Notes

– Note this.

Switzerland ends Algeria's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ! https://t.co/unL0Cstz4J pic.twitter.com/1AwDpvJ5sH — RDS (@RDSca) July 3, 2026

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: I believe there was a trade in place to send Darnell Nurse to Boston; the player involved had a no-trade or no-movement clause…and wasn't willing to waive it – DFO Rundown (7/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 3, 2026

– And the Kings must be happy about that.