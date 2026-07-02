Yankees: Aaron Judge Notices a Lack of Focus Among His Teammates
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a really rough stretch. The team has lost its last seven games… and this comes at a time when the Tampa Bay Rays, their main rivals, have won seven straight games.
As a result, in just one week, the Rays have gone from trailing by 3.5 games to leading by 3.5 games at the top of the division.
But what's troubling when you look at the Yankees lately is how the mistakes keep piling up. Whether it's their dreadful at-bats or poor defensive plays, it's… all over the place.
And Aaron Judge, apparently, seems to see the same thing: before yesterday's game, he told reporters that he feels his teammates aren't focused enough right now.
All of this could explain the subpar baseball we've been seeing.
Judge also mentioned that he's discussed all of this with a few of his teammates and that he plans to talk about it with a larger group soon.
One has to wonder who these players are: is Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose on-field antics have been numerous since the start of the season, among them?
It's worth noting that the Yankees, despite criticism of their play, are also dealing with a slew of injuries. In addition to Judge, the team has been without Max Fried, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, and Ryan McMahon for quite some time.
The latter two are set to return tomorrow (which may bring some stability), while the other three look to be out for a few more weeks: can the team get back on track even without these three big names, who are key leaders?
- Several suspensions in the Majors.
- He continues to dominate.
- The Marlins can't make any trades.
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