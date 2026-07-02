Yankees: Aaron Judge Notices a Lack of Focus Among His Teammates

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a really rough stretch. The team has lost its last seven games… and this comes at a time when the Tampa Bay Rays, their main rivals, have won seven straight games.

As a result, in just one week, the Rays have gone from trailing by 3.5 games to leading by 3.5 games at the top of the division.

But what's troubling when you look at the Yankees lately is how the mistakes keep piling up. Whether it's their dreadful at-bats or poor defensive plays, it's… all over the place.

And Aaron Judge, apparently, seems to see the same thing: before yesterday's game, he told reporters that he feels his teammates aren't focused enough right now.

All of this could explain the subpar baseball we've been seeing.

Aaron Judge called out the Yankees' “lack of focus” to reporters before today's game. Judge added that he's spoken with unidentified players and said the team will be speaking “with a larger group here soon.” (Via: @ChrisKirschner) pic.twitter.com/jkaXMMJmGZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 1, 2026

Judge also mentioned that he's discussed all of this with a few of his teammates and that he plans to talk about it with a larger group soon.

One has to wonder who these players are: is Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose on-field antics have been numerous since the start of the season, among them?

It's worth noting that the Yankees, despite criticism of their play, are also dealing with a slew of injuries. In addition to Judge, the team has been without Max Fried, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, and Ryan McMahon for quite some time.

The latter two are set to return tomorrow (which may bring some stability), while the other three look to be out for a few more weeks: can the team get back on track even without these three big names, who are key leaders?

PMLB

Several suspensions in the Majors.

MLB announces discipline for four players for their actions in Tuesday's Nationals-Red Sox benches-clearing incident: Cade Cavalli 7 games

, Willson Contreras 7 games

, Miles Mikolas 5 games

, Nate Eaton 3 games. Unless appealed, all four suspensions are scheduled to begin Friday. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 2, 2026

He continues to dominate.

Jacob Misiorowski has struck out 10 batters for the 7th time this season! pic.twitter.com/k9DfYzjHQE — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2026

The Marlins can't make any trades.

“It's almost too exciting what's going on in Miami for the Marlins to make a trade at the deadline. ‘This feels like the kind of year where you hold firm,' says @ByRobertMurray.” pic.twitter.com/mjZ0vuO17o — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 2, 2026

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