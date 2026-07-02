The window for trading Samuel Montembeault is closing

It was recently reported that if the Canadiens wanted to trade Samuel Montembeault during the offseason, they would be better off doing so before July 1.

After all, it's usually around July 1 that we get a better idea of the rosters of the various National Hockey League teams.

Normally, teams make moves before or on July 1 itself.

But here we are on July 2, and Monty is still here. Kent Hughes, who hasn't made many moves this summer, could still trade the Quebec native, of course.

That's surely the plan.

But considering how much movement there's been among goalies across the NHL, it's clear that several teams have filled their net-front needs without relying on Monty.

Here are the goalies who have changed teams and/or recently signed contracts with teams other than the Canadiens.

Signings: Frederik Anderson (Oilers), Brandon Halverson (Stars), Mads Sogaard (Lightning), Olivier Rodrigue (Lightning), Jiri Patera (Bruins), Laurent Brossoit (Ducks), Daniil Tarasov (Red Wings), Eric Comrie (Sharks), Calvin Pickard (Wild), Nico Daws (Devils), Phoenix Copley (Blue Jackets), Sergei Bobrovsky (Maple Leafs), Vitek Vanecek (Islanders), Stuart Skinner (Jets), Samuel Ersson (Senators), Dan Vladar (Flyers), Luke Cavallin (Bruins), Sebastian Cossa (Mammoth), Carl Lindbom (Golden Knights), Simon Zajicek (Bruins), and Dylan Garand (Rangers).

Transactions: Dennis Hildeby (Lightning), Devon Levi (Oilers), Joonas Korpisalo (Rangers), Jacob Markstrom (Panthers), and Akira Schmid (Panthers).

The Canadiens, for their part, signed Kaapo Kahkonen. In Laval, the Rocket signed players like Hunter Jones, Kevin Mandolese, and Francesco Lapenna.

In short, there's been quite a bit of movement.

So even though everyone understands that July 1 isn't a trade deadline (for goalies or skaters), we need to open our eyes and realize that Kent Hughes has fewer options this morning.

Because even though Monty is open to staying, it's clear that parting ways with him is part of the Habs' plans. That's normal.

All it takes is one team to make Kent Hughes an offer he can't refuse in exchange for his goaltender, who is still under contract for one year at $3.15 million.

But mathematically speaking, that's less likely this morning than it was earlier this week, let's say.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

– Here are some players the Habs have turned their noses up at. [JdeM]

– New contract, even for Ivan Demidov.

Before the start of the second day of development camp, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov are already back on the ice this morning in Brossard. 👀🏒@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Demidov #NHL pic.twitter.com/kZeAIsMsrW — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 2, 2026

– A chapter is closing.

Biss 💙

An exemplary leader, an outstanding alternate captain, and a proud competitor.

Good luck in Providence! An exemplary leader, an outstanding alternate captain, and a proud competitor.

Good luck in Providence! https://t.co/5feNgTVLZw pic.twitter.com/dRu2oNy6dg — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) July 1, 2026

– Ouch.

For the past month and a half, he's been all over the place. https://t.co/KUh3pPsm3r https://t.co/5WGWuaDifs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 2, 2026

– The Devils did their homework before making a move.