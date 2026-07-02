Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 14
Between ejections, injuries, and inconsistent performances, things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball as the All-Star Game approaches.
So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)
2 – Milwaukee Brewers (3)
3 – Atlanta Braves (2)
4 – Tampa Bay Rays (5)
5 – Philadelphia Phillies (6)
6 – New York Yankees (4)
7 – Chicago Cubs (11)
8 – Chicago White Sox (9)
9 – Cleveland Guardians (10)
10 – Seattle Mariners (8)
11 – Miami Marlins (13)
12 – St. Louis Cardinals (7)
13 – San Diego Padres (16)
14 – Pittsburgh Pirates (14)
15 – Texas Rangers (19)
16 – Washington Nationals (12)
17 – Arizona Diamondbacks (17)
18 – Houston Astros (25)
19 – Toronto Blue Jays (15)
20 – Sacramento Athletics (18)
21 – Minnesota Twins (20)
22 – Boston Red Sox (26)
23 – Baltimore Orioles (21)
24 – Cincinnati Reds (22)
25 – Detroit Tigers (23)
26 – New York Mets (24)
27 – Los Angeles Angels (28)
28 – San Francisco Giants (29)
29 – Kansas City Royals (27)
30 – Colorado Rockies (30)
Created by humans, assisted by AI.