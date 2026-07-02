Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 14

Between ejections, injuries, and inconsistent performances, things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball as the All-Star Game approaches.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – Milwaukee Brewers (3)

3 – Atlanta Braves (2)

4 – Tampa Bay Rays (5)

5 – Philadelphia Phillies (6)

6 – New York Yankees (4)

7 – Chicago Cubs (11)

8 – Chicago White Sox (9)

9 – Cleveland Guardians (10)

10 – Seattle Mariners (8)

11 – Miami Marlins (13)

12 – St. Louis Cardinals (7)

13 – San Diego Padres (16)

14 – Pittsburgh Pirates (14)

15 – Texas Rangers (19)

16 – Washington Nationals (12)

17 – Arizona Diamondbacks (17)

18 – Houston Astros (25)

19 – Toronto Blue Jays (15)

20 – Sacramento Athletics (18)

21 – Minnesota Twins (20)

22 – Boston Red Sox (26)

23 – Baltimore Orioles (21)

24 – Cincinnati Reds (22)

25 – Detroit Tigers (23)

26 – New York Mets (24)

27 – Los Angeles Angels (28)

28 – San Francisco Giants (29)

29 – Kansas City Royals (27)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.