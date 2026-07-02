Matthew Knies and the Canadiens: The Rumors Won’t Die Down

The Maple Leafs have made significant changes to their roster since the start of the offseason.

Despite all these changes, one name continues to be the subject of discussion throughout the NHL: Matthew Knies.

In his most recent article on Sportsnet, Nick Kypreos revealed that several teams continue to inquire with the Leafs about the availability of the powerful winger.

As we head into free agency, the trade market is still active and full of big names to watch. @RealKyper provides another update to his trade board. https://t.co/Q2kxo4g2TY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2026

Of course, the Habs are among the teams mentioned, alongside the Blackhawks, Sabres, Stars, and Blue Jackets.

In short, the rumors are far from dying down.

It's worth noting that Toronto has significantly reshaped its roster over the past few weeks. The organization acquired the first overall draft pick, Gavin McKenna, and then continued its transformation by adding Emil Andrae, Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, and Brandon Duhaime.

These are not minor changes.

The Maple Leafs seem intent on building a different team—one with more depth and likely tougher to face. When a team adds so many new pieces in such a short time, it's only natural for other general managers to try to see if any key players might be available.

Knies is exactly the kind of player who draws interest.

At just 23 years old, he already possesses a combination of talent, toughness, and character that every team is looking for. Players with his profile are rare in the NHL, which explains why his value is so high.

As for the Habs, their interest comes as no surprise either.

Kent Hughes has long been searching for a winger capable of rounding out a top-6 line while providing a physical presence. With his size, playing style, and potential, Knies checks virtually all the boxes.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Maple Leafs are about to trade Knies. A 23-year-old player with his talent and style of play isn't easily replaced.

However, when an organization overhauls its roster so drastically in the span of a few weeks, it's fair to wonder if another major move is in the works.

The numerous acquisitions made since the start of the offseason could very well pave the way for the departure of a key player to balance the roster.

If that's truly the case, it's hard not to think of Matthew Knies.

In a nutshell

– The Capitals are a team to be taken seriously.

Alex Ovechkin is back. Jordan Kyrou, Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner, and Vincent Desharnais have joined the team. So what could Spencer Carbery's 2026–27 lineup actually look like on Opening Night? We took our first crack at projecting just that. https://t.co/C27YP5MdTC — RMNB (@rmnb) July 2, 2026

– Darnell Nurse almost became a member of the Bruins.

David Pagnotta reports that Boston and Edmonton had a trade in place to send Darnell Nurse to Boston. A player who was part of the deal heading to Edmonton exercised his no-trade clause and vetoed the deal. @TheFourthPeriod — Oilers Hub (@oilers_hub) July 2, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Darren Dreger: Vegas always seems to be involved in these kinds of deals for better players; I could see Dylan Larkin in Vegas – First Up (6/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 2, 2026

– An issue to resolve.