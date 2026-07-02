Jakub Dobes Signs a Three-Year Contract with the Canadiens

Over the past few months, Jakub Dobes has established himself as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender. The young Czech player was dominant down the stretch and was a major factor in the team's deep run in the playoffs.

He was truly, truly exceptional.

We knew that the Canadiens, even though Dobes was just one year away from the end of his entry-level contract, wanted to settle the matter of his next contract this summer. And now it's done: Dobes has signed a three-year contract.

The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of a three-season contract extension (2027–2028 through 2029–2030) with goaltender Jakub Dobes. The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension (2027-28 to 2029-30) with goalie Jakub Dobes.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Sa8xdANqt6 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2026

More details to come…