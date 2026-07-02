Jakub Dobes Signs a Three-Year Contract with the Canadiens

Félix Forget
Jakub Dobes Signs a Three-Year Contract with the Canadiens
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Over the past few months, Jakub Dobes has established himself as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender. The young Czech player was dominant down the stretch and was a major factor in the team's deep run in the playoffs.

He was truly, truly exceptional.

We knew that the Canadiens, even though Dobes was just one year away from the end of his entry-level contract, wanted to settle the matter of his next contract this summer. And now it's done: Dobes has signed a three-year contract.

More details to come…

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