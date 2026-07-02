Jakub Dobes is (once again) praising Marco Marciano: he should be the next to sign

This afternoon, Jakub Dobes signed a new three-year contract with the Canadiens. The goaltender will therefore remain with the team through the end of the 2029–30 season.

His excellent playoff performances have earned him some security for the coming years.

And Dobes, as is customary after such an announcement, spoke with the media to answer a few questions. And when you listen to his comments in full, there's something quite interesting.

On more than one occasion—and without necessarily being asked about it—Dobes heaped praise on Marco Marciano. He mentioned just how much Marciano has helped him take his game to the next level over the past few months, and he seems pretty convinced that Marciano can help him continue to improve.

Keep in mind that Marciano is currently the interim goaltending coach: considering how much Dobes (who just signed a big contract) likes him, his coach must be next in line to sign.

Jakub Dobes speaks with the media via Zoom about his contract extension Jakub Dobes speaks with the media via Zoom about his contract

extension

#GoHabsGo

https://t.co/uEXJhPbZ3V — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2026

As far as we can tell, the matter is mostly a formality at this point. Everyone expects to see Marciano back in town next year, and the team likely wanted to focus on more pressing issues (like the draft and July 1) before finalizing the coach's contract.

But when you hear Dobes speak, it's clear that the Habs don't really have much of a choice but to bring Marciano back next year.

It's worth noting that the goaltender, during his press conference, also acknowledged that the other teams in the Atlantic Division have been getting much better for a while now. That said, he remains optimistic: he's happy to see that nearly the entire roster from last season will be back… and for his part, he's making sure to be the best version of himself to compete with the top teams in the Atlantic Division.

And Dobes is clearly quite confident that the Habs have the potential to achieve great things in the coming years.

Jakub Dobes on the Canadiens' core being locked up for the long term Jakub Dobes on the Canadiens' core now signed to long-term deals #habs #gohabsgo #nhl #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/aHrEww5W0U — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 2, 2026

Extension

– Discussions regarding Dobes' contract began just a few weeks ago. It was settled quickly.

Jakub Dobes confirms that his camp began discussions on an extension with the Montreal Canadiens 3–4 weeks ago. The deal was finalized very quickly, similar to Ivan Demidov's deal. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 2, 2026

– Dobes mentioned that he is currently in St. Louis, where he will spend the next three or four weeks. He will then return to Montreal to finish out the summer and continue his training.

– Despite his big contract, Dobes wants to continue proving himself. Above all, he wants to win.

“The whole mentality is to prove myself again, and win. I'm not really focusing on the money or anything like that. I want to win.” – Jakub Dobeš — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 2, 2026

– Speaking of the wolf.