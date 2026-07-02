Circuit Challenge: Kyle Schwarber Will Participate Under Two Conditions

Kyle Schwarber leads all of MLB with 30 home runs in 83 games and is on track to set a new career high after hitting a personal best of 56 home runs last year.

And with the All-Star Game taking place at home, the Philadelphia Phillies star is expected to participate in the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park.

Schwarber has already competed in the Home Run Derby twice. First, in 2018, when he faced Bryce Harper in the final at Nationals Park, losing by just one home run despite hitting a tournament-high 55. Then, in 2022, he entered as the top seed at Dodger Stadium but lost in the first round to Albert Pujols.

But if he were to return in 2026, it would be under two conditions, according to Schwarber himself.

Yeah, if everything falls into place, I'll be there. If this back issue settles down, I'll probably do it. But we just have to make sure, first, that I'm there, and second, that this back thing calms down a bit.

As for the first condition—namely, that he be invited to the All-Star Game—that seems to be a certainty. Admittedly, Major League Baseball has not yet announced his selection, which will likely not be finalized until after the rosters are announced on July 4.

Kyle Schwarber is set to showcase his power swing in front of his hometown fans in Philadelphia, as long as he's healthy and selected to the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/2f7PreTLhU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 1, 2026

But Schwarber is almost certain to be selected as the designated hitter in place of Shohei Ohtani, who will be part of the National League's starting lineup after leading all players in the first phase of fan voting.

As for the second condition, however, nothing is less certain. The back injury he sustained late in the game on June 23 against the Washington Nationals forced Schwarber to serve as a pinch hitter in the following game.

Fortunately, “Schwarbomb” returned to the lineup on June 25 and has started every game since.

Let's hope it lasts.

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