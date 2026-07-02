Baseball This Week in Quebec: Tough Times for the Capitales

Quebec baseball continues to shine across the province, and today we invite you to catch up on the latest sports news.

In the Frontier League, Eagles fans can celebrate the arrival of Zachary Leduc. The 22-year-old pitcher is from Blainville and played in the NCAA before turning pro. So far, he's been successful on the mound and is proudly carrying the Quebec torch alongside his excellent teammate Charles Lefebvre. Overall, the past week has been very positive for T.J. Stanton's team. The last month of action also saw Harley Gollert and John Montes named the top defensive and offensive players, respectively.

The Capitales, meanwhile, are going through a rough patch following their most recent sweep at the hands of New York. Coupled with the departure of catcher Arturo De Freitas—who is joining a Texas Rangers affiliate—it's safe to say that good news is in short supply in the Old Capital. We're betting, however, that Nicolas Deschamps could now establish himself as the team's number-one catcher. Cooper Morgan, however, offers some consolation by being named the league's Pitcher of the Week. In conclusion, the highlight of the most recent weekend was undoubtedly the presentation of the championship rings for the 2025 title. The event, held last Sunday, was a huge success.

In the LBMQ, the Thetford team seems to be finding its footing again, and the return of American Johnnuelle Ponce coincides with this run. The electrifying and versatile Puerto Rican is worth the price of admission all by himself, and the entire league benefits from this major addition.

Our National Day was celebrated under the theme of victory in Drummondville, in front of a sold-out crowd against the Cardinals. It's worth noting that their brand-new stadium is a must-see, thanks to Brock University and the City of Drummondville. To round out the season, Bélisle will once again be well represented by its players at the upcoming National Senior Championship. The event will be held in Miramichi, New Brunswick.

The home run of the week goes to the highly talented Quebec native David Leroux. Even off the field, he's making baseball shine in his own way. As a designer of custom shoes, his latest creation recently made its way to Toronto. In fact, the Blue Jays' manager will wear these unique shoes during the upcoming MLB All-Star Game. In his workshop in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, the artist has already created several noteworthy products. His clientele includes many of the biggest names in the sports industry, including Max Scherzer, who placed an order last May.

On a more personal note, the author of this article has just returned from an organized baseball-themed trip. The Quebec City-based company Rêve Sportif is a leader in the field. Along with a group of about fifty fans, we recently visited the stadiums in Detroit, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Round-trip bus travel and accommodations are included in the various packages offered. All you have to do is choose your meals according to your preferences and set aside a budget for souvenirs for your famous “baseball trip.” A guide accompanies you throughout the journey, and rest assured that the experience is well worth the trip. What if you were the next lucky ones to go along with the person of your choice?

Just yesterday, Quebec native Lucas St-Laurent threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Blue Jays game. The ABC player was selected to experience this special moment during the traditional July 1 game held in Toronto. A native of Beaulac-Garthby, the young man has already committed to the University of Michigan for the 2027–2028 academic year. He'll play in the NCAA's Division I. In the meantime, with the ABC, he continues to stand out both on the mound and at the plate. Lucas St-Laurent: a name to watch for the future.

PMLB

The Acton Vale Castors organization has officially retired the numbers of Martin Bérubé, Denis Lamontagne, Jean-François Dorais, and Steve Green.

Quebec native Mathieu Vallée has been enjoying success since returning to play in Vancouver's minor leagues.

June 27 through July 4 marks National Girls' Baseball Week.

The Trois-Rivières 13U Blackbirds were crowned champions of the Ancaster tournament, near Toronto.

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