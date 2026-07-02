Another Worrying Outing for Paul Skenes

The Pirates have lost their last nine games with Paul Skenes on the mound, including yesterday's game in Philadelphia.

Was it always the Cy Young Award winner's fault? No. But sometimes, he did have things to blame himself for.

Yesterday was clearly one of those nights. In a 10-6 loss, he gave up no fewer than eight runs (seven earned) in just four innings of work.

In his last nine starts, he has a 5.36 earned run average.

Paul Skenes in 9 starts since May 17: 47.0 IP

, 51 hits

, 28 ER

, 5.36 ERA

, 1.40 WHIP . He allowed a career-high 7 ER against the Phillies tonight. pic.twitter.com/ckJKb0ezjC — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 2, 2026

His season ERA, which stood at 1.98 on May 12 despite a disastrous outing on Opening Day, is now 3.62.

The problem is that over the past few starts, his command has been off. His velocity has also been declining. That's what's concerning.

My game story from Inside the Pirates focuses on Paul Skenes' struggles against the Phillies and the need to find solutions fast: https://t.co/uK0qMm2LDJ — Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) July 2, 2026

Is he tired? Is he hiding an injury? Hard to say.

The Pirates' defense isn't great, and that isn't helping him. But no one here is using that as an excuse when it comes to the most recent National League Cy Young Award winner.

We understand that the All-Star break (in just over a week) could do him some good, since it will give him a few days off from Pirates games.

That said, if he isn't hiding an injury, he'll have to find a way to get back to his old self. The Pirates and Major League Baseball need that.

Does that mean he needs some rest?

We know a guy is entitled to a rough patch, just like everyone else, but it's just unusual in his case. And if he isn't injured, we're confident he'll bounce back.

PMLB

Enjoy the show.

Junior Caminero: a home run in his sixth straight game.

Will Smith: An absence that will extend beyond the All-Star Game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Will Smith to be out until after the All-Star break. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 1, 2026

Knee: Brent Rooker's season is over.

Brent Rooker is set to undergo surgery to address cartilage issues in his left knee. He will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 1, 2026

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