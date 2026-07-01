Vincent Trocheck Traded to the Utah Mammoth

Vincent Trocheck's name has been making the rounds in rumors for a little while now. And now the matter has finally been settled.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Trocheck has been traded to the Utah Mammoth.

He'll be joining Logan Cooley on the team's center line.

Vincent Trocheck to Utah — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

It's worth noting that, according to reports, Trocheck was a player the Canadiens were interested in. That said, he wasn't really interested in playing in Montreal and had the Canadiens on his list of teams he didn't want to be traded to.

It's worth noting that he's a native of the United States: one might wonder if he simply wanted nothing to do with Canada in general.

Trocheck will turn 33 at the start of next season and still has three years remaining on his contract at $5.625 million per year. He just recorded 16 goals and 53 points in 67 games, having also represented the United States at the last Olympic Games.

And in addition to his offensive production, he's known to be excellent across the entire 200-foot rink.

More details to come…