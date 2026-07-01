Michael Hage reiterates: He wants to play for the Canadiens

Michael Hage disappointed many people by confirming that he will return to Michigan next season.

He wants to play with his brother and have one last chance to win a college championship. That's understandable.

And for those who were worried he'd stay in school until he became a free agent so he could sign with another team, don't worry: Michael Hage doesn't want to play for any team other than the Habs.

Even though they didn't acquire any high-profile free agents, the CH had a very busy day. Check out the report by @Antho_Martineau pic.twitter.com/bQn0gLE2ok — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 1, 2026

He's always seen himself playing for the Canadiens, and that hasn't changed. His father was a huge Habs fan (and still is in heaven), and Hage grew up watching the Tricolore.

It's true that his return to college is a bummer for fans who wanted to see him in the top six, but the center doesn't feel he's ready to make the jump to the pros. He believes he has a few things to work on, but once he's done, he'll make his pro debut in a Montreal uniform—unless he gets traded.

One thing is certain: if his first professional game is in a uniform other than Montreal's or the Rocket's, it won't be because he chose it.

In any case, he's confident in the decision, and the front office is fully behind him.

#Habs Michael Hage on whether the roster influenced his decision “It's never about who's here or who they're bringing in. I would bet on myself a hundred times out of a hundred to be able to step in and play the game I want to play and make an impact. It was more about how badly I wanted to go… pic.twitter.com/xKlt1mAlbx — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) July 1, 2026

Hage has been the subject of all kinds of rumors since joining the Habs.

So far, he seems untouchable. Management really likes him. They didn't go out of their way to draft him for nothing…

In a nutshell

– Mario Ferraro to the Jets.

Mario Ferraro, 3 x $4M Winnipeg — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

– Keegan Kolesar is headed to Detroit.

Longtime Vegas Golden Knight Keegan Kolesar has been traded to the @DetroitRedWings! pic.twitter.com/nogkc6kUFl — NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2026

– The Oilers are addressing their goaltending situation.

**Breaking News **

According to sources, I'm told Stanley Cup champion G Andersen has agreed to a 1-year contract with the @EdmontonOilers. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/boQHAY3DJD — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2026

– Even with the addition of Andersen and Devon Levi?