Ivan Demidov: The CH capitalized on one of its major strengths… one last time

One of the best contracts of the day was probably signed by Kent Hughes.

Just as he did in 2024 when he signed Juraj Slafkovsky, he has just done the same with Ivan Demidov. His $9.15 million-a-year deal is a good move.

And that's true even if it doesn't make the team any better than it was last year.

Hughes, who seemed eager to become the Russian's best friend at the press conference, didn't manage to sign him at a good price just because of his charming personality.

He did it because the offer on the table was the right one.

Demidov, who has signed several corporate contracts on the side over the past year, accepted a contract with a more “reasonable” salary impact than others on the market because the deal includes several signing bonuses.

In exactly two years' time, he will have earned $23 million in bonuses.

Ivan Demidov

Signing Bonuses Year 1 | $11.5M

Year 2 | $11.5M

Year 3 | $9.5M

Year 4 | $6.7M

Year 5 | $6.3M

Year 6 | $6.3M

Year 7 | $5.8M

Year 8 | No bonuses 10-team no-trade clause for years 6–7–8 @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 1, 2026

A fundamental concept in finance is that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow. After all, the sooner it's in your pocket, the sooner you can make it grow through investments.

And the Habs have figured that out. So has Demidov.

As Nicolas Cloutier pointed out, the Habs are one of the NHL teams capable of paying out money quickly. Demidov will therefore be able to invest his money quickly to maximize his $9.15 million per year more than anyone else.

The Habs used the Lane Hutson approach (at 2026 prices) to their advantage. Both players received record bonuses for players in their positions—RFA who are not eligible for salary arbitration.

Hutson's $55 million in signing bonuses had set a record for a future restricted free agent with a 10.2% compensation rate. Demidov has just broken that record with $58 million in signing bonuses. The Habs, thanks to Geoff Molson, are using signing bonuses to lower the… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 1, 2026

It's worth noting, however, that the Canadiens won't be able to do this on such a large scale in the future—unless they sign a high-impact player by mid-September and extend his contract.

Why? Because signing bonuses will be capped at 60% under the next collective bargaining agreement.

It was no surprise that negotiations dragged on in Demidov's case. Under the next collective bargaining agreement, which took effect on September 16, signing bonuses were capped at 60% of the contract value. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 1, 2026

An executive's job is to take advantage of opportunities in the market… and here's one the Habs had. Marc Bergevin tried to capitalize on it with Sebastian Aho back in the day, and Kent Hughes did the same recently.

However, they'll have to find something else.

In a flash

– Ryan Suzuki and Samuel Blais to Ottawa.

#Sens sign Samuel Blais, Philippe Daoust, Ryan Suzuki, Philip Tomasino, and Christian Kyrou to two-way deals. Blais signed a two-year deal; the rest signed one-year deals. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2026

– Wow.

Ryan Shea 5 x $4M Edmonton — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

– The Golden Knights are making room.