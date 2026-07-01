Everything points to this being the end for Alex Ovechkin in Washington

Nothing is official yet, but Alex Ovechkin's return is looking less and less likely.

In recent days, GM Chris Patrick has acquired Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch, among others. And today, he added depth to his offense by signing Boone Jenner.

Darren Dreger (OverDrive) said today that all signs point to this being the end for Ovi in Washington.

Darren Dreger: Re Alex Ovechkin's future: Given just how active Chris Patrick and the Capitals have been, all indications are that he's not [coming back], but we don't know that officially yet – OverDrive (7/1) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 1, 2026

If this really is the end, the Caps' captain will have finished his career with a Stanley Cup, 929 goals, and 1,687 regular-season points in 1,573 games. His number will undoubtedly be retired, and he will, of course, have left an indelible mark on the franchise.

He is currently the all-time leading scorer and is likely to remain so for a long time to come.

All good things must come to an end, however. Number 8 isn't as dominant as he used to be, and it's clear he's slowed down significantly. He's slow, he's not good defensively, and his only real value is on the power play. Personally, I've found him terrible in recent seasons.

Still, he remains one of the greatest players of all time and will have stayed with the same team from 2005 to 2026. That kind of loyalty is rare in professional sports these days.

Ovechkin is currently an unrestricted free agent, and if he doesn't sign another contract with the Caps, he could head to the KHL. Keep in mind that he's never hidden his intention to end his professional career in his home country.

Quick Q&A

– That's right.

The #CH didn't make any moves today, but overall, it was a very entertaining day in the NHL! July 1st has been a letdown in past years, but not this year: Lots of trades, lots of signings, and even a hostile takeover bid! #NHLFreeAgency — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) July 2, 2026

– Possible.

Darren Dreger: On Claude Giroux: I keep hearing about Philadelphia – OverDrive (7/1) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 2, 2026

– He's back.

Back where he belongs WELCOME HOME, KIVI! pic.twitter.com/yQs43Xa1Aw — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 2, 2026

– Seriously.