The Blues are set to buy out Jonathan Drouin’s contract

Breaking news in St. Louis.

The Blues have decided to buy out Jonathan Drouin's contract. He was set to earn $4 million next season.

He was acquired from the Islanders at the trade deadline.

We've made qualifying offers to Connor McMichael and defenseman Leo Loof; Jonathan Drouin has been placed on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. https://t.co/J2ktr5MBhR #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 30, 2026

The former Canadiens player therefore did not fulfill the full term of his contract, which had been signed in New York. The Blues will have a cap hit of $1.33 million for another two years instead of $4 million next year alone.

The player, for his part, will have to forgo $1.33 million. But if he signs a contract elsewhere in the NHL, he could make up for it.

On that note, Pierre LeBrun believes he'll have options on the table. A few teams, offering low-cost deals, might try to lure him to continue his career.

Will he move forward? Will he choose Europe?

If I were him, I'd do everything I could to get back to Colorado. Not only would he have a good chance of winning a championship ring with his friend Nathan MacKinnon, but it's also the only place where he's lived up to expectations.

He had some great years there. And he only left because the team wouldn't give him what he wanted.

Since I don't see any team offering him a big contract, I think the right move would be for him to sign with a team that's the perfect fit for him.

Details to follow…