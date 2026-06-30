MLB in Brief: Patrick Corbin in the Bullpen | Simeon Woods Richardson in Buffalo

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Patrick Corbin in the Bullpen | Simeon Woods Richardson in Buffalo
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Patrick Corbin in the bullpen

Tomorrow, either an opener or Spencer Miles will start.

Simeon Woods Richardson in Buffalo

He remains in the Blue Jays' organization after clearing waivers.

Speaking of the Blue Jays: What to do at the trade deadline?

That's a good one

Will LeBron James sign with the Dodgers?

Christopher Morel joins the Mets

He's signed a minor league deal.

The Red Sox in the playoffs?

I don't believe it. But the last few days give me hope.

The Cubs need pitchers

It's obvious.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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