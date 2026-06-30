MLB in Brief: Patrick Corbin in the Bullpen | Simeon Woods Richardson in Buffalo
Patrick Corbin in the bullpen
Tomorrow, either an opener or Spencer Miles will start.
Simeon Woods Richardson in Buffalo
He remains in the Blue Jays' organization after clearing waivers.
Speaking of the Blue Jays: What to do at the trade deadline?
That's a good one
Will LeBron James sign with the Dodgers?
Christopher Morel joins the Mets
He's signed a minor league deal.
The Red Sox in the playoffs?
I don't believe it. But the last few days give me hope.
The Cubs need pitchers
It's obvious.
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