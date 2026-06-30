Junior Caminero at the circuit competition

In less than two weeks (Monday, July 13), we'll get to enjoy one of the most entertaining events of the baseball season: the home run derby.

It's also worth noting that this year, MLB is returning to a format without the clock. All the details are here for those interested.

We know that Yordan Alvarez has declined to participate and that Mike Trout, who would like to compete, will likely have to sit this one out due to health concerns.

But we didn't yet know who would be able to participate.

Junior Caminero, however, changed that by announcing on social media that he is the first confirmed participant in the event.

At 22 years old, he's set to take the big stage in baseball.

22 years old

, 22 home runs already this year

—Junior Caminero was built for this @TMobile #HRDerby https://t.co/TER21ptik9 pic.twitter.com/kA8P6kR54s — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Last year, in his first full season in the Majors, he hit 45 home runs at age 21. He had seven in both 2023 and 2024, when he was just getting his feet wet in the majors.

People wondered if he'd be able to avoid the sophomore slump… and the answer is yes. He's already hit 22 home runs and driven in 49 runs halfway through the season.

Now, the question is who will be there alongside him. Will Major League Baseball be able to convince its stars to follow in the Rays player's footsteps?

I'd be surprised if Bryce Harper and/or Kyle Schwarber weren't in the mix. The two Phillies players will undoubtedly want to hit in front of their home fans.

Ben Rice, one of the players with a lot of home runs this season, would also be a big name to watch.

Hunter Goodman, the Rockies' catcher, ranks second (26) in MLB in home runs. Participating in the contest could be a good way to break out of obscurity…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.