Is Shedeur Sanders about to be traded?

Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns continues to be a topic of discussion throughout the NFL.

Although the young quarterback is still in the running for a spot on the team, there is widespread speculation that the Cleveland Browns may consider trading him before training camp begins.

The rumors gained momentum following comments by Tony Rizzo, a host at ESPN Cleveland. According to him, several teams have reached out to the Browns to inquire about Sanders' availability on the trade market. Although no deal is imminent, discussions are reportedly well underway.

Rizzo also believes that Cleveland will likely not retain all four of its current quarterbacks when training camp opens in late July. The organization currently has Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green, and Shedeur Sanders on the roster—a situation that could lead to a change in the coming weeks.

For now, there's no indication that Sanders has lost his spot in the pecking order or that a trade is already in the works. However, his name remains one of the most talked-about in the league, which constantly fuels speculation.

The Jets Could Become a Credible Option

Among the teams mentioned as potential destinations, the New York Jets keep coming up. According to Touchdown Wire, the New York team may soon need a solution at the quarterback position.

Although Geno Smith is currently expected to be the starter, his immediate future remains uncertain as he is under investigation in Florida following allegations of assault. No conclusion has yet been reached in this case, but the situation is leading some analysts to believe that the Jets might explore other options.

The team's depth at the quarterback position also raises questions. Behind Smith, Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook, and Cade Klubnik do not seem to offer the same level of assurance as a young player with potential like Shedeur Sanders.

For now, the Browns have shown no official intention of parting ways with their quarterback. However, as training camp approaches, roster decisions could quickly change the landscape of this situation. If Cleveland ultimately decides to trim its quarterback pool, the Jets could very well be among the teams keeping a close eye on the situation.

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