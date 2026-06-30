Gleb Pugachyov is ready to take down Tom Wilson in a battle

Gleb Pugachyov was drafted for his intensity.

It's unclear exactly how much his skill set will allow him to make a huge impact in the National Hockey League once he makes the jump.

But we do know he'll give it his all on the ice.

It quickly became clear that the Canadiens' first-round pick on Friday will make his presence felt when he's on the ice. He won't be afraid of anything, either.

But just how much?

In an interview with Daria Tuboltseva (RG Media), the Canadiens prospect said the club asked him before the draft how he would react if he had to fight a guy like Tom Wilson.

And his answer was clear: he'd destroy him. He even said that “there would be nothing left of him” after a fight. And a few days later, the Habs drafted him in the first round.

“I told them there would be nothing left of him.” Gleb Pugachyov reveals how Montreal tested his willingness to fight Tom Wilson and discusses his path to the first round of the NHL Draft. Read the exclusive interview on RG.https://t.co/3GWqCUgnk6 — RG (@TheRGMedia) June 30, 2026

Did the Canadiens' new prospect put a ton of pressure on himself by speaking that way? To ask the question is to answer it.

After all, he had no choice but to say yes in an interview with the club. But he did have the choice of whether or not to say he was going to beat the crap out of Wilson… and he also had the choice of whether or not to discuss it with a reporter.

I'm sure the Canadiens are pleased with that answer, though. After all, that's what the club is looking for, and that's why the young man was drafted by the Habs, who stepped up to the podium to select him.

Now it remains to be seen whether, in a few years, his actions will match his words. Because the Habs need him to walk the walk if they're going to succeed in the playoffs.

In a nutshell

– Nothing's perfect.

– The retirement of a legend.

Legends such as Patrick Roy, Serge Savard, and Scotty Bowman pay tribute to our columnist https://t.co/sQUeNL8a9o — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 30, 2026

– LPHF: Female guests at the Oilers' development camp. [TSLH]

– Military service for Saku's son.