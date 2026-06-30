Blue Jays: Yesterday’s win shouldn’t make us forget about the offensive problems

In an emotionally charged game, the Toronto Blue Jays finally snapped a six-game losing streak—all at home, no less—last night (Monday) at Rogers Centre.

But this victory shouldn't overshadow the Blue Jays' glaring shortcomings. To be sure, the Canadian team wasn't outclassed in any of its last six losses. In fact, the Blue Jays didn't lose by more than three runs during this losing streak, which included one extra-inning loss and three one-run losses.

However, several problems within the team continued to be exposed in these kinds of close games, where every at-bat counts and scoring opportunities must be capitalized on.

Yet Toronto managed just six hits in thirty at-bats with runners in scoring position during that stretch. A slight improvement in that area could certainly have turned some of those losses into wins.

This is reflected in the Jays' season statistics, as they find themselves at the bottom of the major league standings with runners in scoring position, ranking 26th in MLB in batting average (.235) and home runs (15) and last in OPS (.666).

And things are even more complicated early in the game, as the Blue Jays have managed to score a run before the fourth inning on only one occasion during this stretch. Playing catch-up is never a good sign, and all too often, Toronto needs a miraculous late-game comeback to win their games.

A change needs to be made quickly, because in addition to being five games below the .500 mark, Toronto is ten games behind the American League East division leader and more than two games out of the final Wild Card spot, with three other teams ahead of them.

By comparison, the Jays had a record of 47 wins and 38 losses at this point last year.

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